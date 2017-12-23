Try the suggestions:
"Lotus Notes ! Server Error: File truncated - file may have been damaged."
When this occurs, you observe that the affected document contains SP1720248 data in one of its fields. Usually, this happens when a bad sector or block of hard drive has corrupted the Notes document.
User Action
Try one of the suitable solutions:
(1) If possible, delete the damaged document.
(2) Execute fixup command to Repair Lotus Notes database. (did not work for you)
(3) Make a new database replica and use it to replace the corrupted database. Since the corrupted document has not been replicated, this will be recreated when you will again perform the LEI activity.
(4) Use your previous good backup to restore the Notes database.
(5) Use a third-party tool to Repair NSF File.
Some actions from here:- http://www.filerepairforum.com/forum/other/other-aa/lotus-notes/205-names-nsf-being-corrupted
Fix Lotus Notes .nsf file corrption manually!
You can also fix .nsf file corruption manually by using ‘nfixup’ & ‘ncompact’. Check here step-by-step guide to fix it manually http://www.symantec.com/business/support/index?page=content&id=HOWTO83501
Hope, it works.
Clarification
Hi Team, I an facing the same problem now .Can anyone help to resolve the same.all are critical mails and will be used for Audit documentation. Can anyone help me to resolv
Repair Corrupt NSF File with Fixup
You can repair corrupt or damaged nsf files by following steps
1. Go to Domino Administrator and select Server which stores database.
2. If Domino Administrator not runs on Server, select local to run Fixup on databases stored on client side.
3. Go to Files tab and select the database which you want to repair.
4. After selecting database, go to Tools
5. Click on Database and then Fixup
6. Select options and click OK.
Corrupted .NSF file