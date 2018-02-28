Search

Hardware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Could you please explain???

By mckinleydesign ·
Would someone who is honest and not a complete apple (or pc) freak please explain this to me? Why are we comparing an apple ipad to a tablet PC? From what I understand a tablet PC is a real computer with all the ports, large HDD, optical readers, etc; where are the USB ports on an ipad? What am I suppose to do with a 32 or 64 GB drive? Where's the real keyboard? It doesn't seem to me that the ipad was made for serious work at all. Could I run Dreamweaver and work between programs on an ipad? I don't understand how you can compare a tablet PC with an ipad?? Can you even write directly on the screen? It seems to me the ipad falls into a new generation of e-readers but to compare it with a tablet PC????

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

I can't understand your question ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to Could you please explain? ...

You are clearly already in possession of all the salient facts - yet you appear to asking a question, in hope of an explanation for an argument you have already put forward.

Who was it that compared the iPAD to a Tablet PC?

I thought the comparison was drawn with a Netbook.

gravatar
Collapse -

You should

by LocoLobo In reply to Could you please explain? ...

respond to the article you are refering to. I think you meant either this one:

http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/10things/?p=1329

or this one:

http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/hiner/?p=3741

As to why? Probably because the ipad is new? Because Apple is comparing it to the tablet? I dunno

Back to Hardware Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums