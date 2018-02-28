Search

Hardware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Create an acceptance criteria document for the Customer module above.

By mahalapye ·
Cust module
1. cust should be able to view the details of all acc they hold.
2. Cust should be able to transfer funds from one account to another.
3.cust should be able to change passwords and retrieve their passwords in case they forget them.
4.no page should exceed 100 KB, including graphics or validations on the page.
5. all transactions should be secure and encrypted with 128-bit encryption.
6.cust should be able to apply for loans online.

Create an acceptance criteria document for the Customer module above.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

wow

by PurpleSkys In reply to Create an acceptance crit ...

not sure what kind it is, but that sure sounds like it's straight out of a text book...don't think you;ll find anyone to do your homework for you; I know I've had enough of my own for the last 8 months

Back to Hardware Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums