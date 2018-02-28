Collapse -
wow
by PurpleSkys
not sure what kind it is, but that sure sounds like it's straight out of a text book...don't think you;ll find anyone to do your homework for you; I know I've had enough of my own for the last 8 months
not sure what kind it is, but that sure sounds like it's straight out of a text book...don't think you;ll find anyone to do your homework for you; I know I've had enough of my own for the last 8 months
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Create an acceptance criteria document for the Customer module above.
1. cust should be able to view the details of all acc they hold.
2. Cust should be able to transfer funds from one account to another.
3.cust should be able to change passwords and retrieve their passwords in case they forget them.
4.no page should exceed 100 KB, including graphics or validations on the page.
5. all transactions should be secure and encrypted with 128-bit encryption.
6.cust should be able to apply for loans online.
Create an acceptance criteria document for the Customer module above.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.