Creating a Central Repository

By mlcrsc ·
Our small non-profit (5 employees) needs a central repository created that can be used by several individuals at the same time and generate a variety of reports. The network people (for the system that allows us to use their computers and server) have said we need to use Access. Are there any special tools or programs already available since none of us are well-versed in Access? We have no funds to purchase software so are looking for anything free or able to be shared.

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to Creating a Central Reposi ...

... that you need to learn to use Access. If you're borrowing computers and servers and the people who loaned you that equipment/service say you need to use Access, then that's what you need to use.

Sure, there are lots of ways to create a central repository using open source software to do it. But, 'the network people' aren't going to like it one little bit if you start taking over control of their equipment and installing the things on the servers which would be required to do it.

Unfortunately, you're between a rock and a hard place. You're borrowing equipment and have to live with the repercussions. So, until your non-profit can raise the funds and budget for new computers, you're stuck.

Wizards...

by jgarcia102066 In reply to Creating a Central Reposi ...

Depending on which version of Access you have will depend on what's available but typically, Access has wizards that will automatically create a project for you with most if not all of what you would need.

Examples of the types of projects typically available are: contact management, equipment management, sales data management, etc.

You will need to do some research on how to deploy an Access project. There are many options that depend on how you want to deploy and which version of Access you are using.

Access also has

by OH Smeg In reply to Wizards...

Numerous Templates that you can use here in conjunction with the Wizards that come built in. The different versions of Access may differ slightly but they are very similar till you hit Office 2007.

Try this M$ web site for instructions for using Access.

http://office.microsoft.com/en-au/downloads/results.aspx?qu=How+to+use+Access&av=DCT000

Only possible problem here is that only one person at a time will be able to Edit a Access Data Base but all should be able to view the Stored Data without problems.

Col

