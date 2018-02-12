solution
Make the 3 pointers in the main table to the first-built tables the key of the main table. In the main form use drop-down combo boxes to access and choose the 3 key values and have a value box to be filled in.
Thanks a lot for your reply!
My problem is that when I create the form and use fields from other tables, the combobox does not let me "select" the prepopulated value from the dropdown - it lets me highlight it but does not place in the box itself. What could be the reason? Thanks
Creating a form to append a table with values from other tables/data entry
I have built an Access DB containing 3 tables: dimensions, time, companies. The tables are not linked and are to be used to look up values for the new form. The goal is to create an Access form that would allow the user to select distinct values from all 3 tables, enter some own data and then execute an append query to add the record to the main table.
Something like this:
Initially I have 3 tables:
Prepopulated Dimensions table with fields:
dimension
....
Prepopulated Time table with fields:
Date
Day
Month
Year
Prepopulated Companies table with fields:
Company
....
My form is to be able to select distinct values (combobox) from all three fields:
Company
Dimension
Day
Month
Year
Value (data entered by user)
The record then is appended to the Main table containing:
Company
Dimension
Day
Month
Year
Value (data entered by user)
Thanks a lot for your time and help!
Polar
