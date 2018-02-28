Search

Creating small file Slide Show with audio embedded

By meblefrancuskie ·
What software can I use to create small file Slide Show with audio embedded. I?d like to be able to email it (around 50 JPEG pics, audio embedded, and not exceeding 10MB), so anybody can open it with PowerPoint or Media Player and watch full screen slide show. I was trying to use Power Point to create slide show, but it takes only .wav music files that are usually around 50MB in size. I see many beautiful slide shows with around 30 pics with music embedded and all file is not bigger than 5MB in size

This might be of interest to you...

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632 In reply to Creating small file Slide ...

http://flash-slideshow.safe-install.com/

Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.

XP or Vista?

by Jellimonsta In reply to Creating small file Slide ...

If you are running XP SP2 or Vista, you may already have Microsoft Movie Maker installed.

http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/using/moviemaker/default.mspx

You can import the sound as mp3, wav or wma. Also, when it comes time to save your 'project', you can save it in many formats (AVI is huge so not a good bet), and specify it is to be lower quality for Email or web.
Good luck.

Slide Show help

by meblefrancuskie In reply to XP or Vista?

Hello Jellimosta, Thank you for your help. I tried using Movie Maker, but the quality of the picture is really very bad. The slides are blurry if you watch them on full screen. I?ve seen many small file size slide shows with great quality pics. The file size never exceeded 5 MB with 30 JPEG pics
Thank you, George

