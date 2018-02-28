This might be of interest to you...
http://flash-slideshow.safe-install.com/
XP or Vista?
If you are running XP SP2 or Vista, you may already have Microsoft Movie Maker installed.
http://www.microsoft.com/windowsxp/using/moviemaker/default.mspx
You can import the sound as mp3, wav or wma. Also, when it comes time to save your 'project', you can save it in many formats (AVI is huge so not a good bet), and specify it is to be lower quality for Email or web.
Slide Show help
Hello Jellimosta, Thank you for your help. I tried using Movie Maker, but the quality of the picture is really very bad. The slides are blurry if you watch them on full screen. I?ve seen many small file size slide shows with great quality pics. The file size never exceeded 5 MB with 30 JPEG pics
Thank you, George
Creating small file Slide Show with audio embedded
