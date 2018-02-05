Collapse -
Creating virtual directories to Novell 5
by ec364
I'm sure GSNW service is running. Right?
by tlsnc
Changed from "prefered server" to "tree"
Directory structure can be seen but IISshows ERROR. IIS status is "The specified network password is not correct." From IE5 browser user is presented with dialog for user id and password but nothing is accepted.
What have we missed?
