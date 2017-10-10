Search

IT Employment

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

CRM specification questionare

By Birrali ·
Does anyone know of a user specification document that would be suitable to use in regard to a CRM package?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to IT Employment Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums