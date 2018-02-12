Search

Crystal Report XI

I am new to CR, i hav a problem here,
from sql query, the syntax is like this:
SELECT COUNT(*) AS Expr1
FROm MTSent a INNER JOIN
DNReceived b ON a.InfraTxnID = b.InfraTxnID
WHERE (a.ContentCode = '4597')AND(a.MediaCode = '501')AND(a.shortcode = '32330') AND(a.Telco = 'celcom')
Hw do i make this statement on CR? using formula or parameter or running total field?
many thks to all

