Crystal Report XI
from sql query, the syntax is like this:
SELECT COUNT(*) AS Expr1
FROm MTSent a INNER JOIN
DNReceived b ON a.InfraTxnID = b.InfraTxnID
WHERE (a.ContentCode = '4597')AND(a.MediaCode = '501')AND(a.shortcode = '32330') AND(a.Telco = 'celcom')
Hw do i make this statement on CR? using formula or parameter or running total field?
many thks to all
