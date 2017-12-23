Collapse -
by robo_dev
Assuming you're using ASP:
http://www.codeproject.com/KB/vb/Image_in_Crystal_Reports.aspx
Crystal Reports
I have develop a crystal report in that i have added an ole object dynamically.
for that i have converted the image into stream format. and i have create one data table contains one column with data type image, and add the stream object to the data table.
that data table is set to my report source,
now the problem is image not displayed when i execute my report.
can any one help...........
