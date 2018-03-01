Cyber security in personal life

Search

By GeorgeASmith24
No data is secure today. So most of the people with a secret are scared. This is not good for me too, I am a businessman and of course, my company has secrets.(not bad ones but secrets.)This has got me really scared. My company has a great cybersecurity solutions company ( http://nci.ca )managing everything. But I tend to mix my personal and professional life, after all, it is my company. So I need a way to protect my personal belongings from any kind of breach that can leak any data.
My first thought was to ask the same company to help me with this. But later I understood it was a bad idea. If you guys have any suggestions for this do let me know.
PS: I am not really a social media person, the must-haves for me are email and SMS.
