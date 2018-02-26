Not sure if this is what You're looking for...
Here's exactly what i entered in my command prompt...
Of Course, where it says "My Folder Names", You will replace with Yours...
Double-space means press enter after entry...
---------------------------------------------
C: \Users \Andrew\
C: \Andrew \BackupFiles\
C:
Robocopy C:. C:. /MIR /XA:SH /XD AppData /XJD /R:5 /W:15 /V /NP /LOG:BackupFiles.log
---------------------------------------------
The spacing has to be consistent and congruent throughout your entry...
You may have to initially-replace the 4th line -- with this entry below...
---------------------------------------------
Robocopy C:. C:. /MIR /LOG.BackupFiles.log
---------------------------------------------
Robocopy will eventually recognize Your entry -- if You're seeing it say,
Does not recognize file "NTUSER.DAT" -- You're almost done !!! Just re-enter entire syntex in different command prompt, until Robocopy accepts Your entry...
---------------------------------------------
It took me about 40 hrs to get this right !!! It's all Your's :-)
daily backup using robocopy
