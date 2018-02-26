Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

daily backup using robocopy

By shirurkarsunil ·
i want to write a script that copies data from a specific directory in windows to a directory in a network share vice versa.and i want the script run daily(could be dne with task scheduler) but i need the copies to be named as the per the the date that it was taken. i hope i was clear in my request.Does anyone have a sample or template that i can use it have this script.and after 7 the oldest backup should get deleted automatically.if possible the backup should be in zip or rar format. days thank to you all

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Not sure if this is what You're looking for...

by StopReplicating In reply to daily backup using roboco ...

Here's exactly what i entered in my command prompt...

Of Course, where it says "My Folder Names", You will replace with Yours...

Double-space means press enter after entry...

---------------------------------------------

C: \Users \Andrew\

C: \Andrew \BackupFiles\

C:

Robocopy C:. C:. /MIR /XA:SH /XD AppData /XJD /R:5 /W:15 /V /NP /LOG:BackupFiles.log

---------------------------------------------

The spacing has to be consistent and congruent throughout your entry...

You may have to initially-replace the 4th line -- with this entry below...

---------------------------------------------

Robocopy C:. C:. /MIR /LOG.BackupFiles.log

---------------------------------------------

Robocopy will eventually recognize Your entry -- if You're seeing it say,

Does not recognize file "NTUSER.DAT" -- You're almost done !!! Just re-enter entire syntex in different command prompt, until Robocopy accepts Your entry...

---------------------------------------------

It took me about 40 hrs to get this right !!! It's all Your's :-)

Back to Networks Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums