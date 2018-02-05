i would try downloading and installing the latest version of windows installer from downloads.microsoft.com. they will call it 'distributable installer'.
Chances are it will not uninstall because all of the original files are not there. If you are just tired of seeing the entry in the Add/Remove programs list you can remove it in the registry. Go to:
HKLM\SOFTWARE\MICROSOFT\WINDOWS\CURRENT VERSION\Uninstall
One of the keys inside the uninstall key will be the one for your program. Delete the key and you will no longer see that entry in Add/Remove programs.
Some Ad and Spyware removers can remove DLLs and or program files. Removal of said files can "break" the ability for windows to uninstall the program but leaving the entry in the registry.
At this point, no programs will uninstall. Not looking at a specific program but the overall problem that was mentioned. Thanks anyway.
Damaged Add/Remove Program List
An unexpected error occured
Class not registered
res://appwiz.cpl/listbox.htc
Line:225
I have been to the Windows knowledge base and have tried all of their resolutions but with no success. Any ideas? Can I simply reinstall that program?
