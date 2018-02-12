Data Transfer
If you are runing both the VB and QBASIC on the same PC, a hard disk is probably as fast as either. If the Hard Disk is a network drive, just map and access normally (works if applications are on different PC also) and probably faster than FTP as the connection is made at system boot).
Transferring 200 characters is such a small amount of data that you should see no performance using a hard disk (or even a FD).
If you really want a fast data transfer you can use a ramdisk (memory setup to work like a disk drive), but again, for 200 bytes not a big deal. You can save some I/O time by writting multiple characters in one I/O or even concatenating all characters into a single variable and writing only once.
From what I have done recenlty with QBASIC on Win NT, the performance is in starting it up rather than in actual execution. I think it run as a 16 bit application and takes a bit of overhead to get going.
If you VB, why are you using QBASIC?
Lastly, if you really want to us FTP, you can put the QBASIC application and FTP commands into a batch file and execute if you can't get FTP from QBASIC. Might be able to activate a batch from QBASIC to do the FTP, not sure about that.
Might post some specifics about your data, performance and application requirements to clarify why you think you may have a performance problem with 200 characters.
Data Transfer
30 days are past due. I didnt get enough info. If you want, you can email me your details.
Data Transfer
Re: answer #1
Thanks for the answer but the RAM disk has the same idea of a hard drive and I dont expect a user to get a program that creates a ram disk plus there will be less memory for applications. Is there some common command between visual basic and quick basic that I can use for data transfers? and I use Qbasic to make better GUI's.
In the mean time, Techrepublic gives me 30 days to reject or accept an answer which then I must rate it.
Data Transfer
You have to use a file placed on some kind of hard drive. Because of protected mode programming you can not share data directly in memory unless you would figure out some way of accessing that data between the programs such as passing that data as acommand line option or using the other program as a function call, such as how you would call on features in a dll file.
Also you could try using Pointers to directly access the data of the one program in the other, but both programs will have tobe running and you would still have to share the begining memory space with the other program.
Data Transfer
I didnt get more info on pointers and if you would have, I would have a better picture of your explanation and therefore give you points.
Data Transfer
Re: answer #2: Can you please give me more info on pointers?
Data Transfer
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.