database binding

By im_a_beginner
hi to everyone, just want to know about database programming.. is it ok to directly bind the table into fields or i make a query to bind the table in to the fields and when i make an update to the table i will make a query to update it.. im practicing program with database using VFP and VB.
could you please give me some advice on.. by the way it is only on one PC... not on a client/server...

by inboxane In reply to database binding

Hi,

If I may help you. I am not that advance in vb. In my case, I mostly use vb with access. I have never used vfp (vfp means visual fox pro right?).

But concerning your question. I believe it's the same principles. Yes, you can do both ways. You can bind it directly. You can use ADODC (design time) and bind it directly to a control. I suggest using a datagrid for a kick start. This way, the changes in the datagrid (or any control you used) will also affect the database. Sugesstions: Use ADODB for runtime database manipulations.

You can also make a separate query to update the database. But why bother, when you can update it directly. You might need this in special cases such as updating multiple tables, updating that requires doing some operations (e.g. arithmatic) before hand, etc.

Hope this helps.

