Hi,
If I may help you. I am not that advance in vb. In my case, I mostly use vb with access. I have never used vfp (vfp means visual fox pro right?).
But concerning your question. I believe it's the same principles. Yes, you can do both ways. You can bind it directly. You can use ADODC (design time) and bind it directly to a control. I suggest using a datagrid for a kick start. This way, the changes in the datagrid (or any control you used) will also affect the database. Sugesstions: Use ADODB for runtime database manipulations.
You can also make a separate query to update the database. But why bother, when you can update it directly. You might need this in special cases such as updating multiple tables, updating that requires doing some operations (e.g. arithmatic) before hand, etc.
Hope this helps.
General discussion
All Comments
Hi,
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
15
-
2
-
0
-
1
-
1
database binding
could you please give me some advice on.. by the way it is only on one PC... not on a client/server...
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.