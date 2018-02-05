Defrag or Optimization will not work
Have you tried disabling Nortons auto protect. I know that this could cause a problem with Defrag.
Try booting up in Safe Mode and running it. Good luck
Sorry did not work. But Thank you for your answer.
Try using ctrl+alt+del once to see whats running in the back ground. End task for every thing except explorer and systray. If that dont work try running it from safe mode hold down the ctrl key as it boots up. Check with norton for known problems.
to defrag & optimiz using windows, open norton & click on the options button along the top. then uncheck everything in the startup section & reboot. make sure your screensaver is off, now both windows defrag & optimiz will work.
after your done go back into Norton's options recheck items & reboot again.
to use Nortons speed disc you need to go to start+settings+control panel & make sure the scheduled tasks are disabled, scan disk, defrag will doth show a red X on them once they are.
now you shouldn't have any conflicts when using either method
Thank you but much deeper problem, interesting enough on the scan disk Norton showed that I had no drives. Had to reformat system and reload.
I want to make suggestion as long I know.. the best way to defrag is from safe mode.. good luck
Thank you for your help
