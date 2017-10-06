Defrag will not run anymore
It is likely that your virus scanner or screen saver is interferring with your defrag. I agree with Answer 1, run defrag in Safe mode. When the Windows logo appears, press F8 and choose Safe Mode.
The previous two answerers are correct. Booting to Safe Mode starts your computer in a manner that does not start all the other programs that run in the background and stays in memory. If you carefully watch the defrag, you will see that it reports that the hard disk drive contents have changed and it is restarting the defrag (or words to that effect). The happens because those other programs are polling the computer, checking for e-mail, viruses, screen savers (counting), etc.
It's best to always run a scandisk or a defgrag in safe mode.
Thank you for your replies. I do appreciate them. I have already tried running it in safe mode, and it still does the same thing. I am sorry I did not mention this in my question.
I have ran the Dell Diagnostic utilities--almost anything you can think of. That is why I ask if there is a way to install(replace) the defrag program---or if there are files possibly missing (possibly from a zip file?) that did not get installed when I re-installed the system. Sorry I am a pain!
I would try to remove all virus and spyware programs that are running, some still run in safe mode. A good site for spyware removal or detection is www.ad-aware.com They have a utility to detect and remove spyware based on a definition file of known programs. Be sure to get the updated def file also.
I ran the ad-aware program. I do not have any spyware programs or files on my computer. Thank you for trying to help me. It is appreciated.
Try diskeeper light
http://www.executive.com/downloads/menu.asp
I had the same problem.
I have done everything that Dell and MSN have directed me to do and it does not work.
Is there possibly a zip file that did not re-install that would make this work? Or can I download another Defrag program without having to redo the whole computer?
I have been through the knowledge bases at Dell and MSN and spoken with their reps. They don't seem to have a clue.
Anyone with any knowledge, please reply! Thank you.
