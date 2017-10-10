First mistake
Taking a course on the net is a major no no. Sure one employer may hire you but most will probably just laugh at the diploma. For something like A+ ecrtification or aven MCSE certs online study would be OK , but to earn a bachelors degree online, you will be up against others who have attended the college and they will get the job before you unless you already have an in.
How is 50 miles an issue? 50 miles is nothing to attend a good course or University, unless of course you have a disability of some sort.
As for which degree you get, sorry to say it, but as an online grad, it doesn't matter which course you take, you are going to get the same responses when seeking work.
In closing, why would ANY company require that you have a bachellors degree to enter management? I know CO's without even simple Business administration qualifications, perhaps the company is just placing a blockade in the road to deter qualified applicants. It never ceases to amaze me how some HR's put such high expectations on staff, then they pay you as if you were a telemarketer.
I'd go to college (if that's what you want) and get a job somewhere else where you can earn what you are trained to earn. But a BA to get into management is crazy, I had a friend/coworker that was with one company and did the same, he got his BA in corporate management and communications.
He went to school part time while working full time and even with field experience and years on the job, he couldn't find work for the life of him, his intent was also to get into management but a less qualified person was given the job at a lower rate of pay.
Sorry for being a downer, but I have never seen it pulled off as predicted. I was asked to return to school and finish my communications degree by one employer, I just quit and went to thier competition, who hired me in a snap for higher wages.
If your current company doesn't see value in you and requires you to get a BA then go somewhere else where you are appreciated and tell employer 'A' to go back to school hmiself and learn what progressive corporate development hinges on, it isn't college that's for sure.
Have to disagree
I'll have to disagree that a degree earned online is worthless. Right now I can a bachelor's degree through any major university in my state, and do it completely online. It does not make me any less educated because I got my degree by taking courses online. Also, having taken both traditional courses and online courses, I find that you have to be more disciplined and more dedicated to getting your degree that way, because you don't have structured class time. You have to make the decision to go out and log on to your class and to do the assignments on time. You don't have an instructor holding your hand. Also most of the courses I have taken, you have to do some sort of group project, so you have to learn to work together with complete strangers. I think that a potential employer would appreciate someone who had the discipline to succeed at online courses.
OH definitely
When I was in Automotive trainging for six years, we did a loty of self study but then wrote all test in a classroom environment as we were ready for them. BUT...we were in schol daily.
There is no doubt that with proper discipline that you will get a better understanding on your own, BUT....most employers don't see it that way and merely see that you didn't attend a school but self studied. SOME may appreciate or understand it but that's not the general feeling of most employers that I've seen.
I did better with no certs than I would have with a correspondence course. I could show my work but didn't have any paperwork that detracted from my learned knowledge. It doesn't really make sense, but neither do most employers.
I''ll stop typing with my toes..
when I finish picking my nose, so sorry for the typos.
Well...
I can see where you are coming from, but I foresee a change in that kind of attitude as online degrees and distance learning become more mainstream. Things are already shifting in that direction. I myself am taking classes this semester that I could only take online, because they are not offered anywhere nearby that I can afford. I like online courses much better because I can move at my own pace, whether it be slower or faster than the rest of the class. I also don't play well with others most of the time so if I don't have to deal with other people face to face then all the better.
No difference
In residence or online should not matter. The University of Phoenix offers most, if not all of their MBA programs on line and they are a very respected "school." Lots of schools offer on-line programs. Your diploma will not say "Joe's internet college" unless you actually went to Joe's internet college and they are out there, i.e., schools accredited only by a private council in one state and not regional or national as recognized by the dept of education. Those are the "schools" you stay away from. I took the last 10 classes of my bachelor degree on line 4 years ago and no one will ever know how I earned the credit unless I tell. My school and my degree is fully accredited. I am currently taking a Master's program on-line and it too is regionally and nationally accredited.
Acredited
I would suggest only looking at a college or univeristy that is accredited by a national organization. For example at the university I teach at in Michigan, we are accredited by North Central (NCA).
Most employers?
What are you using as evidence that most employers disregard online degrees?
The second person to ask this one.
Another reader posed a similar question a week or two ago. I'll tell you the same thing I told him. Study something that is way out of your current specialty. It will exercise a whole new part of your mind and make you both smarter and wiser. You'll start seeing connections and relationships that you never knew existed. One thing that is in very high demand in the USA today is people who can read and understand Mideastern languages. The reason is obvious and it won't be going away any time soon. Yet American students simply refuse to study them, they're still in love with French and Latin. Knowing a second language will expand your mind in amazing ways: you'll actually have more than one way to think at your disposal, what a resource! And your market value will soar, if you are not only an IT expert but also fluent in Farsi. If all of this sounds interesting except my choice of languages, at least pick one that has solid commercial prospects, like Spanish or Chinese. Good luck!
Clarify
Thanks for the replies. I just wanted to clarify that the degree is not all online. The credits are earned through corespondence, the assisgments are mailed to you, and the tests can be taked on the campus site, which works better for me since I work full time. The company isn't requiring me to go back to school, it is just something that I feel I need to do to hopefully open up doors for me in the future. Although they don't require me do go to school, they do have a great tutition reinbursment program, so why not take advantage?
Degree
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.