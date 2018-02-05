Dell 3000 Won't Boot - Daughter loaded sims games

Well, it sounds like the drive is dead
No settings or utilities will get it to boot then.
When you say it wouldn't boot when you changed the drive - did you install an operating system on it? You'd be booting from the optical drive to install the OS on the new hard drive.
Also assuming that this is a IDE HDD
Did you enter the BIOS and make sure that the replacement drive is being correctly identified?
The SMART Warning is exactly that a warning that the Drive has now failed, you should have been getting warnings prior to this that a Possible Drive Failure was about to occur and taken steps then.
But if you want to you can double check with the Ultimate Boot CD available here
http://www.ultimatebootcd.com/download.html
and test the HDD with it's makers Testing Utility to check its correct function.
When you replace the HDD you need to enter the BIOS and check that the replacement HDD is correctly recognized and then save the changes when you exit the BIOS before you can load the OS onto the replacement HDD.
You'll also require your Dell Recovery Disc here to reload the OS.
Col
