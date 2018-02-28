DesignJet 800

Some printers have the option of adding a Postscript SIMM, but then it looks as if the difference between the two models is the Postscript RIP software the ps version comes with and that will be why it is so much more expensive.
Have you tried saving your Illustrator file as a PDF, EPS or a TIFF instead and then printing that to see if it come out any differently.
I have tried in both PDF and EPS with the same identical result. Have not tried TIFF yet, although would expect the same result. Based on a comparison between the 800 and the 800ps the PostScript RIP software does seem to be the only difference. It also doesn't look like the 800 is capable of being upgraded with a PostScript SIMM either.
njack, don't know if you saw this at HP or not:
HP Designjet Printers - Print Quality Problems When Printing from Adobe In Design
ISSUE:
When printing from Adobe In Design, the images may look jagged like they are printed at a lower resolution even though the image is set to a high DPI in the application.
SOLUTION:
By default, Adobe In Design is set to print a sub-sample of the image to make the printing process faster. By changing In Design to send all of the data instead of a sample, the images will print at the higher DPI, thus increasing the output quality. Make the following changes to In Design:
Open the Adobe In Design software program.
Click File, Printer Styles, and Define.
Click New, then choose the appropriate Designjet printer under the printer selection.
Next click the Graphics tab and select All under the send data section.
Click Ok twice.
The images should now print at the higher quality setting.
also make sure you have the latest drivers, this is for the 24: Design jet 800:
http://makeashorterlink.com/?A354125DA
You didn't sa=y your OS, but by your Icon I suspect MAC. Mac OS X has a faily new driver. MAC OS8 & OS9 are OLD! XP is about two months old.
good luck
Peter
I actually got our problem fixed, not sure if it will fix everyone else's.
Go to the printer properties for the DesignJet 800
On the General Tab, Click on the Printing Preferences button
Select the Effects Tab
Check the radio button next to '% of Normal Size'
Set the % to 100
Click OK and close out of the printer properties.
After that the document printed fine.
