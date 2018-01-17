Search

Linux

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Devlopment Ubuntu

By bborman09 ·
Sir anyone can tell me to start devloping ubuntu is it compulsory that the host machine must Ubuntu ??

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

I'm not really sure what you are asking here

by OH Smeg In reply to Devlopment Ubuntu

If you mean if you are developing a Fork of Ubuntu then no it's not necessary for the computer that you use to run Ubuntu you run what you are developing as a Virtual Machine.

If however you mean you are developing applications for Ubuntu it is generally speaking easier if the system you work on has the OS in question loaded but there is no reason why you could not run your apps in a Virtual Ubuntu Environment though as a Finial check I would suggest testing any code on a system running the version of Ubuntu you are developing for.

Col

Back to Linux Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums