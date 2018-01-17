I'm not really sure what you are asking here
If you mean if you are developing a Fork of Ubuntu then no it's not necessary for the computer that you use to run Ubuntu you run what you are developing as a Virtual Machine.
If however you mean you are developing applications for Ubuntu it is generally speaking easier if the system you work on has the OS in question loaded but there is no reason why you could not run your apps in a Virtual Ubuntu Environment though as a Finial check I would suggest testing any code on a system running the version of Ubuntu you are developing for.
Col
Devlopment Ubuntu
