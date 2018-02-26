DHCP with Microsoft windows 2003 Small Business Server

DHCP
This one sounds bizarre.
What happens when your DHCP server is authorized with a valid scope enabled, and clients try to gain DHCP? Do the clients just sit there and time out and eventually after about 90 seconds automatically assign themselves a 169.254.0.0 IP?
What is your network topology? What about your Small Business Server? Are you using the SBS in single NIC or dual NIC mode? Have you properly run through the CEICW (Configure Email and Internet Connection Weeeeeezard)?
For the new clients which you've reformatted, or static IP clients, their first DNS server setting should be the LAN IP of the Small Business Server. In the Small Business Server, in DNS Server / Properties / Forwarders should be populated with your ISP's suggested DNS resolvers -- this is completed by running the CEICW which I mentioned above.
I'm curious as to why, with DNS failing, NETBIOS is not resolving your domain and server names, are your clients on the same IP subnet as your SBS or is there a router between your clients and your server?
DHCP
hi there,
When i authorize the DHCP server and a valid scope enabled , the clients still will not get automatic IP instead a connection with limited connectivity will appear i.e. 169.254.0.0
We are using a star network topology where server & all the clients are connected to a centre network switch .
I'm using using SBS with single NIC, and it seems to be working fine since there is internet connection is fine in the server.
I did not run CEICW , how to locate it any information about it would be helpful.
For the clients that has been formatted I have already done the mentioned procedure with no luck.
I have done a work a round where I enable DHCP for the ADSL router that connected to the centre switch where the clients & server are connected to , where it assigns an automatic IP for the clients and clients will have access to server shared folder.but the connection are very slow .
Regarding the formatted PC's eventhogh they are getting an automatic IP from router but still no luck with joining domain.
Note: if I want to setup DHCP on the server I will stop DHCP on the router so there is no chance of clashing DHCPs.
I apprecite your valubale help and advise.
How about this?
First off, make sure that there are no competing DHCP Servers running on your network.
Secondly, for information about how to install and configure DHCP on your Windows Small Business Server network, open Help and Support and search for "Installing a DHCP server."
Running "nslookup" from the commandline, ONLY queries the DNS server(s) assisgned that machine. So if you are on the server it uses the servers DNS settings. On clients it will use the DNS configured in the network settings, either manually entered or DHCP pushed.
If you think you have the servers DHCP properly setup( and running!), then from the clients commandline you can try
"ipconfig /renew"
which will force the adapter to look for DHCP broadcasts on your network.
Be patient, there are a lot of moving parts in your scenario here that you may need to check first before proceeding.
Make sure you have properly completed your Server checklist (in order) before you attempt the DHCP portion.
-CJ
DHCP
Dear Friends,
For formatted PC:
when I try to join domain the below message will appear .
the domain controller could not be contacted. and the details are as below :
Note: This information is intended for a network administrator. If you are not your network's administrator, notify the administrator that you received this information, which has been recorded in the file C:\WINDOWS\debug\dcdiag.txt.
The following error occurred when DNS was queried for the service location (SRV) resource record used to locate a domain controller for domain saab.local:
The error was: "DNS name does not exist."
(error code 0x0000232B RCODE_NAME_ERROR)
The query was for the SRV record for _ldap._tcp.dc._msdcs.saab.local
Common causes of this error include the following:
- The DNS SRV record is not registered in DNS.
- One or more of the following zones do not include delegation to its child zone:
saab.local
local
. (the root zone)
DHCP with Microsoft windows 2003 Small Business Server
We have an office network consisting of
HP Proliant Server with windows server 2003 small business server & 20 clients connected to the server.
I have problem with DHCP where if I enable it it will not assign IPs to the users . I tried removing it and install it again by doing the following
1. Authorize the server.
2. Add New Scope.
but still with no use.
I have disabled the DHCP & kept static IPs but when I write nslookup in the clients it give request time out but the server is pingable , I'm out of options where our netwrok is very slow and the client can't access the server shared folder after disabling the DHCP.
I recently formatted Two PC's and I want to re join the domain , it can be pinged but still I could not access to the domain.
Can you gauide me through ?
Thanks
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.