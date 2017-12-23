Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Diacritical signs

By SoWhat ·
Sorry, but in fact may question concerns Word 2003.
How do I type French letters ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; from the keyboard? I know how to insert them as symbols. The recommended combinations Ctrl+6, and a letter do not seem to work.
?, ?, ?, ? work perfectly when pressing a key. But those that I have mentioned...
Please, help.
Thank you in advance.
My OS is Windows XP.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by ctrservices In reply to Diacritical signs

Ctrl+Shift+^ (caret), then type a letter will give you the letter with the caret.

Ctrl+Shift+: (colon), then type a letter to get the double-dot over the letter...

Ctrl+Shift+& (and synmbol), then type lower-case a to get the backward a with the forward e.

The above key combinations are released before typing the single letter.

gravatar
Collapse -

by SoWhat In reply to

Thank you again.

gravatar
Collapse -

by SoWhat In reply to Diacritical signs

This question was closed by the author

Back to Software Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums