Ctrl+Shift+^ (caret), then type a letter will give you the letter with the caret.
Ctrl+Shift+: (colon), then type a letter to get the double-dot over the letter...
Ctrl+Shift+& (and synmbol), then type lower-case a to get the backward a with the forward e.
The above key combinations are released before typing the single letter.
Diacritical signs
How do I type French letters ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; ?; from the keyboard? I know how to insert them as symbols. The recommended combinations Ctrl+6, and a letter do not seem to work.
?, ?, ?, ? work perfectly when pressing a key. But those that I have mentioned...
Please, help.
Thank you in advance.
My OS is Windows XP.
