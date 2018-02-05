Dial-up Networking Win98 to WinNT 4.0
What happens if from start--> run you type \\<servername>? If this brings up the shares on the server (hidden shares like C$ will not show up). If this shows resources on the NT Box, then the problem is the browse list which can take up to 15 minutes to update. If this doesn't work, then the problem is somewhere with the server service.
You aren't very specific in your question. Are you running RAS or VPN? I will assume you are using TCP/IP and not NetBEUI. Are you using WINS? If you are using WINS, try manually inputting the WINS server addresses under the DUN settings. If you are not running WINS, try adding an LMHOSTS file on the client.
If your logging in with a password, is this a dialup password or your domain Login ?
Make sure you have your network properties set to "Log in to an NT Domain" with the domain name specified.
It's a common problem with ras the poor performance of ras cause the explore to time out. go to a command prompt and type in
"net view \\ipaddressoftheserver and it should list the shares, then use the "net use x: \\ipaddressoftheserver\sharename" to map a drive this works flawlessly, then create a batch file on the desktop to run after ras is connected
Good Luck
mike
Go to Start menu / Find / Computer and type the IP address of the server and try to find it . If you can find it it will appear in the Network Neighborhood . Also if you are indeed using TCP /IP Protocol I would recommend that you switch to NETBEUI or NWLINK because Win 98 is messy when it comes to browsing resourses on a Win NT TCP/IP network .
