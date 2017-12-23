Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

diffrence betweeen windowssharepointserver and office sharepointserver

By rajkamal29 ·
diffrence betweeen windowssharepointserver and office sharepointserver .

and what is the use of sharedserviceprovider?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Software Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums