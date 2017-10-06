Digital computer
As to the beeps, it may be video.
Make sure that your monitor is propperly connected, and the power is on.
Also, remove and reseat the memory modules.
Built-in video normally uses part of system RAM for the video memory.
As to disableing theon-board video, there are 3 options that manufactures have used over the years.
Look for a configuration jumper near the video chip.
If you are lucky, the board has silk screen labels for what the jumpers do.
Next, would be a setting in the system BIOS.
If the on-board video is actually bad, you may need to install a PCI video card, and reset the CMOS memory to get access to the BIOS settings.
The 3rd is detecting the PCI card, and automatically disableing the on-board video.
You might try searching for the model number of the PC itself. The motherboard is OEM, and usually not supported other than by the PC model number.That said, you might get lucky in the forums at www.motherboards.org.
Chas
Can you give me some more specifics about which Digital (Dec) system you have? I have long been a fan of Dec Iron and have 11 of their systems still. If you let me know the make and model, I'll be glad to lend a hand.
Your computer is made by Compaq. You can download the manual from their site.
