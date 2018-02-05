You need to log in as Administrator.
If you don't have the "real" admin account enabled, you must enable it.
http://www.howtogeek.com/howto/windows-vista/enable-the-hidden-administrator-account-on-windows-vista/
Then log into that account to make your changes.
Further, there seems to be an issue where you still need to elevate the privileges of the command prompt even when in the Admin account. Right-click the cmd prompt shortcut and select RunAs... from the context menu.
Edit: This may be different in Vista and 7
http://www.annoyances.org/exec/show/article03-202
Disable explorer search/indexing content of zip files
regsrv32 %windir\system32\zipfldr.dll /u
and
regsrv32 %windir\system32\zipfldr.dll
to disable/enable this quirk,
but with enhanced security on the system, I cannot do it in Win7.
Is there and way to disable is annoying quirk?
Also, as I'm an not so fashionable user, so I keep everything simple as I used to do from DOS on.
Does anyone know how to configure the explorer to display "directory tree" on the left panel like winXp, at least keep the closed folders as they were.
TIA
