by sreevatsamk
One suggestion u can create a batch file which delets the JAR files when the user logs out ..it can be run through group policy
Disable JAR Files
I have a question that my all users have romaing profiles and they work on Oracle applications which creates JAR files in their profile.
Now everytime I clear their JAR files then they can work on Oracle applications,is there any way we can disable JAR files and these files not store in users profile but they can access applications without any problem.
Can someone assist me on it.
Thanks.
Anurag
