Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Disclaimer

By griffiths-j ·
How can I add a standard disclaimer on every email any user sends. we run NT4 and Exchange 5.5.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Disclaimer

by suemvp In reply to Disclaimer

You can use a Microsoft-provided .dll or any of several third-party tools. See http://www.slipstick.com/addins/content_control.htm.

gravatar
Collapse -

Disclaimer

by griffiths-j In reply to Disclaimer

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

Disclaimer

by SyscoKid In reply to Disclaimer

Or:

www.ntfaq.com/Articles/Index.cfm?ArticleID=13697

gravatar
Collapse -

Disclaimer

by griffiths-j In reply to Disclaimer

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

Disclaimer

by griffiths-j In reply to Disclaimer

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

Back to Software Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums