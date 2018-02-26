Question
Display Chinese Traditional
I've got 2 terminal NT4 SP6 servers. Identical. Both of them got IE6 SP1 installed. I installed Chinese Traditional on both of them to be able display in IE. On the first one it works on the second does not. Regional settings identical.
Where should I look at?
Thanks.
