By rw_jaa ·
Will Windows let you delete the user.dmp file? MS Knowledge does not have any information on it.

by RAMAC-9846778 In reply to .dmp

Yes. I am not aware of any problems with deleting this file, unless you use Dr. Watson for troubleshooting.

