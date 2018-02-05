Search

DNS

By bohicam1 ·
My prob is this...when I bring a new win2k box onto the network, I have our main server(file, logon, dns...etc....) as the primary address in DNS settings and the university server as secondary (different domain). I set it up this way first, so I can join the domain. Once I have joined the domain, I set the DNS settings to point to the main servers in the university so that my users can get out to the net. However, anytime my users need to change a password, etc... the error message says "path not found". When I place our server in the primary DNS again, it will work but then no internet access. How do I set it so that I don't need to do this anymore? I have been looking through articles on forward lookup zones and such but I am not clear if this is the same issue.
Thanks in advance.

Mike

DNS

Hi,
MS have not made this plain, but the primary and secondary description for dns servers is a bit misleading. Your assumption is that if your primary dns server can't resolve the name, then the secondary dns server will be contacted, this is not the case. The secondary dns server will be contacted if, and only if, the first server is unavailable. It the first server responds to the query, and says - 'unknown host' (IE I can't resolve that address) then the query stops there. As you have guessed the answer to your problem lies in forwarding. tell your dns server to use the 'main servers' as a fowarder, and set all of your clients to have your server as the primary dns. this way, all queries will be sent to your server, which will be able to supply addresses of domain controllers etc. If your server doesn't have the address (EG it's an internet address), it will 'forward' the query to your 'main servers' who will pass the back the correct address. Hope this helps...

DNS

sorry I took so long to respond.

DNS

I've read another posters same prob, being the root dns server. Is it safe to delete the root entry in the forward lookup zone?

DNS

It's no problem to delete the root servers, especially if you use BeerMonster's advice.

DNS

DNS

