DNS
Hi,
MS have not made this plain, but the primary and secondary description for dns servers is a bit misleading. Your assumption is that if your primary dns server can't resolve the name, then the secondary dns server will be contacted, this is not the case. The secondary dns server will be contacted if, and only if, the first server is unavailable. It the first server responds to the query, and says - 'unknown host' (IE I can't resolve that address) then the query stops there. As you have guessed the answer to your problem lies in forwarding. tell your dns server to use the 'main servers' as a fowarder, and set all of your clients to have your server as the primary dns. this way, all queries will be sent to your server, which will be able to supply addresses of domain controllers etc. If your server doesn't have the address (EG it's an internet address), it will 'forward' the query to your 'main servers' who will pass the back the correct address. Hope this helps...
DNS
I've read another posters same prob, being the root dns server. Is it safe to delete the root entry in the forward lookup zone?
DNS
It's no problem to delete the root servers, especially if you use BeerMonster's advice.
DNS
Thanks in advance.
Mike
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.