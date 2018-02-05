DNS and MS Proxy server ?
Always better to run it on a seperate BOX outside of the PROXY.
It would be best to have a small secured DNS server on the "outside" of your network. If you are planning to manage you own e-mail server as well, you could easily have this new server be the DNS and e-mail server for the Internet. One of the biggest reasons for this is the proxy server itself. If you have the DNS and mail server behind the proxy, the outside world may not be able to query the DNS or send mail to the e-mail server. The MS Proxy does not handle incoming redirections to well if at all. Save the headaches and place the server on the outside and allow your internal users to go out the proxy to connect.
Bobby
Bobby
Renrick
