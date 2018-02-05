first thing check to see if the W2003 server has a static IP address. If not make one and add those addresses to the reservations in DHCP. Second what DNS server is listed in the DNS address box under TCP/IP properties of the W2003 DC server?[after you assign the W2003 DC with a static IP address if it already didn't have one]. It should be the W2k DC AND itself. Third make sure DNS is actually running on W2K. 4th In the DNS zone transfers it should be Active Directory intergrated. Verify that the W2003 server is a listed server to receive zone transfers [it's IP address is listed].
Do all those things, save the Event Viewer log files to a text file and clear the Event Viewer log file.
Reboot the W2003 Server and then check the event viewer for DNS and replication errors.
Then post back if the problem isn't resolved.
Wow there are a lot of things to check and I could write a book of this type of thing. I have only had one company that I was contracted to with a problem like this. It was because they added a 2003 server and had it doing DNS but they did not stop the old server. Here is a link to MS and some things they say to do.
http://support.microsoft.com/search/default.aspx?query=how+to+fix+DNS+and+replication+&catalog=LCID%3D1033&spid=1131&qryWt=&mode=r&cus=False&x=19&y=14
the scope on the dhcp starts at .100 and my servers are like .9, so I dont have reservations, should I still set it up?Where do I check for DNS zone transfers for AD integration? I thought I knew but couldnt find it. DNS is definitely running on w2k, but im unsure about w2k3 b/c when 2k is down and just w2k3 up, there is no DNS functioning so perhaps it needs to be setup again on w2k3 box.
DNS errors
There are also replication errors between the two DCs. If w2k is down, no DNS works. if w2k3 is down, all is fine, so w2k3 isnt functioning correctly. how to fix DNS and replication
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.