Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

DNS name resolving

By wraidy ·
Hello,

I have two domain connected throught TUnnel.
What shall i do to allow using UNC so i can enter \\Servername not \\by IP.

I tried adding entry in the DNS but it didn't work.
If i create a trust relationship between them will it fix the problem.
Thanks in advanced

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Share your knowledge
Back to Software Forum
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums