would be helpful. Is the DNS server on your Domain Controller or are they separate servers?
Is this DNS Server running on the DC?
Provide more info about your setup, without it these are just two useless events. Is this the DNS Server running on one of your DC's? Is this DNS Server running on a member server and not your DC? Was this working previously but just stopped working or is this a new setup?
The first thing that comes to mind for me is in the network properties of this server, make sure it has a static IP and that in its network properties, the IP of one of your DC's (or this server's own IP if it is a DC) is the first DNS server identified.
dns problem
ent Type: Warning
Event Source: DNS
Event Category: None
Event I 4013
Date: 6/3/2009
Time: 12:16:47 PM
User: N/A
Computer:
Description:
The DNS server was unable to open the Active Directory. This DNS server is configured to use directory service information and can not operate without access to the directory. The DNS server will wait for the directory to start. If the DNS server is started but the appropriate event has not been logged, then the DNS server is still waiting for the directory to start.
Data:
0000: 2a 23 00 00 *#..
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Event Type: Error
Event Source: DNS
Event Category: None
Event I 4000
Date: 6/3/2009
Time: 12:16:47 PM
User: N/A
Computer:
Description:
The DNS server was unable to open Active Directory. This DNS server is configured to obtain and use information from the directory for this zone and is unable to load the zone without it. Check that the Active Directory is functioning properly and reload the zone. The event data is the error code.
