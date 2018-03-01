Search

Do you have a Yahoo account? Are you concerned about the hack?

By tcavadias Staff ·
Tags: Security
Yahoo says all 3 billion accounts hit by 2013 hack. If you have a Yahoo account, are you concerned? Are you taken measures to protect yourself?

TechRepublic explains how to protect yourself:
http://www.techrepublic.com/article/all-of-yahoos-3b-accounts-were-hacked-back-in-2013-heres-how-to-protect-yourself/

Let's hear your thoughts on this hack?
