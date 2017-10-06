Search

Does IT PM need leadership skills ?

By IT_student1 ·
Hi everyone , I am confused with Information Project Mangers , do they required to have a leadership skills to manage the project successfully ? or do they understand the technical requirements of the project ?

Thank you

In my opinion, a Project Manager should have both

by Darryl~ Moderator In reply to Does IT PM need leadershi ...

the leadership skills & knowledge of the technical requirements to successfully complete a given project. The PM would not necessarily be required to have the skills to perform the various technical requirements...just knowledge & understanding of how they integrate into the entire project as a whole.

Leadership, and management skills

by Tony Hopkinson In reply to Does IT PM need leadershi ...

and a reasonable tech appreciation (as a minimum).

Unless you are only going to focus on a very narrow range of projects, serious tech skills are very unlikely.

