In my opinion, a Project Manager should have both
the leadership skills & knowledge of the technical requirements to successfully complete a given project. The PM would not necessarily be required to have the skills to perform the various technical requirements...just knowledge & understanding of how they integrate into the entire project as a whole.
Leadership, and management skills
and a reasonable tech appreciation (as a minimum).
Unless you are only going to focus on a very narrow range of projects, serious tech skills are very unlikely.
Does IT PM need leadership skills ?
Thank you
