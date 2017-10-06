This might help you with your connection issues...
http://publib.boulder.ibm.com/infocenter/wmbhelp/v6r0m0/index.jsp?topic=/com.ibm.etools.mft.doc/ae03375_.htm
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
Try changing the PC
back to a WORKGROUP. Then try adding it to the Domain again. You may have to give it another name or deltete the PC's account from Active Directory.
Domain Problem
I already did that both solutions but problem still there u have any other option
Try this
1. Click Start, and then click Control Panel.
2. If you are using Classic view in Control Panel, double-click Administrative Tools, and then double-click Local Security Policy.
If you are using Category view in Control Panel, click Performance and Maintenance, click Administrative Tools, and then double-click Local Security Policy.
3. Under the Local Policies\Security Options node, double-click the Domain Member:Digitally encrypt or sign secure channel data (always) policy to open it.
4. Click Disabled, and then click OK.
Let us know how you get on.
Domain connection Problem
this error getting while login to the computer
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.