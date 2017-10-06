Search

Domain connection Problem

By ketanch ·
Windows cannot connect to the domain either because the domain controller is down or otherwise unavailable, or because your computer account was not found.

this error getting while login to the computer

This might help you with your connection issues...

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632 In reply to Domain connection Problem

http://publib.boulder.ibm.com/infocenter/wmbhelp/v6r0m0/index.jsp?topic=/com.ibm.etools.mft.doc/ae03375_.htm

Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.

Try changing the PC

by Jacky Howe In reply to Domain connection Problem

back to a WORKGROUP. Then try adding it to the Domain again. You may have to give it another name or deltete the PC's account from Active Directory.

Domain Problem

by ketanch In reply to Try changing the PC

I already did that both solutions but problem still there u have any other option

Try this

by Jacky Howe In reply to Domain Problem

1. Click Start, and then click Control Panel.

2. If you are using Classic view in Control Panel, double-click Administrative Tools, and then double-click Local Security Policy.

If you are using Category view in Control Panel, click Performance and Maintenance, click Administrative Tools, and then double-click Local Security Policy.

3. Under the Local Policies\Security Options node, double-click the Domain Member:Digitally encrypt or sign secure channel data (always) policy to open it.

4. Click Disabled, and then click OK.

Let us know how you get on.

