down grade from xp back to 2000
The uninstall has to be done manually and then reformat and partition the drive.
See Microsoft Knowledgebase article Q257754
Have you looked for the drivers on HP's site?
http://www.hp.com/go/notebooksupport. click on your model. I've checked several, and each model had drivers for 98, ME, 2K, and NT--some had support for XP. But you already have those :-)
Hope thathelps.
It is a omni book and hp does not have the drivers and will only support the os system that is loaded with the machine.
Thanks
