Downloading Certificates

when i download a certificate and attempt to login on the secure server i get msg page cannot be displayed. i'm using w2k and IE6. in the event viewer under systems i get an error in schannel event ID# 36870. fatal errored when attempting to access the SSL client credential privite key. The error conde returned from the crytographic module is 0xffffffff. where in the registry is the problem? i can get the certificate by email and import it and it works.

You've got a encryption-time out:
Visit the SSL-site by using= HTTPS://domain.com (mind the letter 'S'), before you will login, down-right under at the browsers-statusbar, a certivicate-icon shows, double-click this, choose: Manual, click Browse-button, choose the phisical ROOT of the Operating System, click 10 times YES/OK, even when a big Pop-up appears, and recommends to say NO, choose YES. After this login this same session, you've got 240 secconds to do this...;-)

