By blundgren ·
I enjoy the concept of downloading info from web sites such as TechRepublic. Except, all downloads seem to be encrypted. How can they be decrypted? Is there a specific software available to do this?
I need help!! Thank you.

ZIP Extension?

by TheChas In reply to Downloads

Do the downloads that you believe are encrypted have a .ZIP file extension?

ZIP, RAR, TAR are all common archive extensions. These started back in the DOS days to allow people to compress large files and save them easily on floppy disks.
They are very common for download content, as they save both time and bandwidth costs.

All you need to open the files is an archive manager.
www.winzip.com
is one. There are many others, and a search at www.nonags.com should link you up with some 'freeware' versions.

Starting with Windows 98 with the Plus! pack installed, Windows Explorer has had the ability to open ZIP files.

Chas

