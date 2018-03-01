ZIP Extension?
Do the downloads that you believe are encrypted have a .ZIP file extension?
ZIP, RAR, TAR are all common archive extensions. These started back in the DOS days to allow people to compress large files and save them easily on floppy disks.
They are very common for download content, as they save both time and bandwidth costs.
All you need to open the files is an archive manager.
www.winzip.com
is one. There are many others, and a search at www.nonags.com should link you up with some 'freeware' versions.
Starting with Windows 98 with the Plus! pack installed, Windows Explorer has had the ability to open ZIP files.
Chas
Downloads
I need help!! Thank you.
