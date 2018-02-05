Collapse -
Dr. Watson
If you open the DR watson log it will tell you what program is generating this error. You will find the log in the winnt directory, it is called drwtsn32.log. The 0x00000005 error is generally an access denied violation. Usually this is memory being overwriten by two different programs.
Dr. Watson
Exception:access violation (0x00000005)., Address:
0x01a8a078
We are running Win Nt 4.0
I have been getting this message for about 2 weeks and now when I open IE, it will open but crashes and I get that message again.
If anyone can offer some assistance, I will be grateful. Thanks for your help in advance.
You may emailme at- rkgoodwin@ou.edu
