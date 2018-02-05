Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Dr. Watson

By rkgoodwin44 ·
I am receiving a Dr. Watson error each morning when I boot up. It reads- An application error has occurred and an application error log is being generated. iexplore.exe
Exception:access violation (0x00000005)., Address:
0x01a8a078
We are running Win Nt 4.0
I have been getting this message for about 2 weeks and now when I open IE, it will open but crashes and I get that message again.
If anyone can offer some assistance, I will be grateful. Thanks for your help in advance.
You may emailme at- rkgoodwin@ou.edu

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Dr. Watson

by Green Lantern In reply to Dr. Watson

If you open the DR watson log it will tell you what program is generating this error. You will find the log in the winnt directory, it is called drwtsn32.log. The 0x00000005 error is generally an access denied violation. Usually this is memory being overwriten by two different programs.

gravatar
Collapse -

Dr. Watson

by rkgoodwin44 In reply to Dr. Watson

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

Dr. Watson

by ntrimmer In reply to Dr. Watson

Try reapplying service pack 6a.

gravatar
Collapse -

Dr. Watson

by rkgoodwin44 In reply to Dr. Watson

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

gravatar
Collapse -

Dr. Watson

by rkgoodwin44 In reply to Dr. Watson

This question was auto closed due to inactivity

Back to Windows Forum
5 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums