Driver

By shea1951 ·
I have Windows 98 and do not have the driver needed to operate my Mustek Plug & Play Scanner 1200ED. I have tried the Microsoft update site and none appear to be available for download. Is there a driver compatible on your website that I can download? I have already downloaded the driver from the Mustek website but it still does not work on my computer! Thank you!

Driver

by zlitocook In reply to Driver

Did you down load the driver from here?
http://www.mustek.com/Download/driv_scanr/english/1200ed.html
If so try compleatly removeing the program/driver from add/remove programs in the control panel or use the uninstall. Reboot your computer and download the driver/program, view the readme before installing. You need to install the software shut down plugin the cable and reboot. It will find new hardware, point to the driver.

Driver

by shea1951 In reply to Driver

The question was auto-closed by TechRepublic

Driver

by TheChas In reply to Driver

The driver is only part of the equation for using a Scanner.

What software are you using to scan with?

After installing the driver, you need to select the scanner as the source device for scanning from inside the image editing software.

I have used my Mustek scanner with the I-Photo Plus software that came with it, and with Adobe Photo Deluxe, Corel Photo House and U-Lead's retail products.

If you do not have the original CD that came with the scanner, you will need to download, or buy an image editing software program to use the scanner.

Chas

Driver

by shea1951 In reply to Driver

Driver

by shea1951 In reply to Driver

