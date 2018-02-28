Driver Installation Problem

Give more details
From Intel Site it seems G31 Chipset is only Graphics Controller. See here http://downloadcenter.intel. com/SearchResult.aspx?lang=eng&ProductFamily=Graphics&ProductLine=Desktop+graphics+controllers&ProductProduct=Intel%c2%ae+G31+Express+Chipset
Be sure to remove the "space" between the "." and the "com" before Browsing.
Give more details about the Mother Board you are having including the exact model.
By the way you can download drivers for your MotherBoard's Audio from Intel Site.
AND What is Windows 2007. There is nothing like that. May be it is Windows 7 which was released in 2009.
The G31 is a very old M'Board and you'll need a full Model Number
However saying that XP is different to Windows 7 just in case you have not already gathered that. With XP you need to install the Sound Driver before logging onto the Windows Update Server and after installing Windows.
You'll need the XP Driver for your M'Board not the Vista or 7 Driver as they are different and if you are using a 64 Bit Version of XP you'll need the 64 Bit Driver not the 32 Bit Driver for XP as well.
If you want to install all drivers and Service Packs int he One Hit you'll need to make a Slipstreamed Install Disc and include the Drivers/Service Packs you need and you can use nLite to do that it's available free to use here but it will remove some functionality from the Install Disc like the ability to repair the XP Install.
http://www.nliteos .com/download.html
Remember to read the instructions for use here
http://www.nliteos .com/guide/
And lastly remember to remove the space from between nliteos and the .com to get a working URL.
Hit this problem just last week.....
I was working on a Gigabyte board, and the problem seems to be related to Windows update installing a "Microsoft UAA" program, before the driver was fully installed.
If it appears in your installed programs list, un-install then try to re-update your drivers.
In my case I found later version drivers on the Gigabyte US site than their international site which I usually use. You could try the drivers from here. http://www.gigabyte. us/products/product-page.aspx?pid=3598&dl=1#dl (Remove space before use.)
