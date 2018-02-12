Search

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

By cd2 ·
In the creation of a website-How do I create a drop down menu from a navigation bar that automatically drops down (without having ot click) when the mouse hovers over it? For Example the Products menu should drop down a listing of the products you click one and it brings up that page. Is this possible to do in frontpage? I do not know Java.

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

by Ann777 In reply to Drop down menu in navigat ...

Here's a site where you can input the drop down items you want in your menu bar.... and they will generate the javascript code.

http://www.katsueydesignworks.com/cgi_dropdownmenu.htm

Java is easy to learn.... if you know the advanced features of html, then spend some time with java. It's not difficult; it just takes time.

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

by Ann777 In reply to Drop down menu in navigat ...

sorry, the actual site is:

http://javascript.internet.com/generators/drop-down-menu.html

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

by cd2 In reply to Drop down menu in navigat ...

Thanks I'll give it a try

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

by MadestroITSolutions In reply to Drop down menu in navigat ...

There is NO WAY you can make a menu drop down without having to click on it in a web page. At least not with current technologies, although Im not quite sure about ASP.NET . Anyways, if you want to make the combo take you to a given page based on the selection, you can do this very easily with Javascript. I KNOW you said you dont know it (JAVA is different than Javascript by the way), so I have included a little code snippet here for you to use. If you want you can design the combo box in frontpage, assign the values to each item and then add the little line of code by looking at the source code. Anyways, here it is:

<SELECT Name=YourSelect OnChange="document.location=this.value;">
<option value="http://www.thispage.com">Select a destination
<option value="http://www.url1.com">Goto URL one
<option value="http://www.url2.com">Goto URL two
<option value="http://www.url3.com">Go to URL 3
</select>

This code will create an HTML select list. when user selects an item, the page will be redirected to the address contained in the item's Value property.

If you have any questions or comments, dont hesitate to write to: juanja01@optonline.net

Good Luck!

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

by cd2 In reply to Drop down menu in navigat ...

I'll have to give it a try, Thanks!

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

by fred In reply to Drop down menu in navigat ...

I suggest you go to http://www.dynamicdrive.com/dynamicindex1/index.html . Here you will find all sorts of menus. All you need to do is cut and paste the source code of the menus in and you will have your very own drop down menu.

I suggest one ofthe menus where you can enter in your fields and links intially before you get used to the java.

Happy navigating
Fred

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

by cd2 In reply to Drop down menu in navigat ...

Thanks, it's a great webiste!!

Drop down menu in navigation bar on web

by cd2 In reply to Drop down menu in navigat ...

This question was closed by the author

