Drop down menu in navigation bar on web
Here's a site where you can input the drop down items you want in your menu bar.... and they will generate the javascript code.
http://www.katsueydesignworks.com/cgi_dropdownmenu.htm
Java is easy to learn.... if you know the advanced features of html, then spend some time with java. It's not difficult; it just takes time.
Drop down menu in navigation bar on web
sorry, the actual site is:
http://javascript.internet.com/generators/drop-down-menu.html
Drop down menu in navigation bar on web
There is NO WAY you can make a menu drop down without having to click on it in a web page. At least not with current technologies, although Im not quite sure about ASP.NET . Anyways, if you want to make the combo take you to a given page based on the selection, you can do this very easily with Javascript. I KNOW you said you dont know it (JAVA is different than Javascript by the way), so I have included a little code snippet here for you to use. If you want you can design the combo box in frontpage, assign the values to each item and then add the little line of code by looking at the source code. Anyways, here it is:
<SELECT Name=YourSelect OnChange="document.location=this.value;">
<option value="http://www.thispage.com">Select a destination
<option value="http://www.url1.com">Goto URL one
<option value="http://www.url2.com">Goto URL two
<option value="http://www.url3.com">Go to URL 3
</select>
This code will create an HTML select list. when user selects an item, the page will be redirected to the address contained in the item's Value property.
If you have any questions or comments, dont hesitate to write to: juanja01@optonline.net
Good Luck!
Drop down menu in navigation bar on web
I suggest you go to http://www.dynamicdrive.com/dynamicindex1/index.html . Here you will find all sorts of menus. All you need to do is cut and paste the source code of the menus in and you will have your very own drop down menu.
I suggest one ofthe menus where you can enter in your fields and links intially before you get used to the java.
Happy navigating
Fred
Drop down menu in navigation bar on web
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.