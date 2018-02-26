Dropping network connections
Check your Event viewer under administrative tools. You have a lot of stuff running which will generate network traffic. Could be that you get collision happening because of the volume of traffic. Do you have any other Servers that you could use forsome of your services. Personally I would have a different server ofr each of Exchange, SQL, Virus control and File sharing, it is much safer too as you have less chance of loosing everything because one server goes down. Also do you need Netbeui running, if not then disable it as this often causes collisions with tcp/ip.
Best of luck.
JV
Dropping network connections
My clients consist of W98, W98SE, NT 4.0, and W2000. Ocasionally, some of the users during the day will get booted off of the network shares. Even though the network shares are not available to the user, they are still able to use their email(MS Outlook 2000/Exchange 5.5) I beleive that these are only the W98 and/or W98SE clients. I cannot tell what makes this happen. Any ideas on this one? Anything to check or any questions?
I do have the latest SP's for W2000 and Exchange Server installed.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.