Dual Boot OS
Since Windows 2000 Professional is built on NT Technology you should have no problem performing a dual boot. This is not necessary but I recommend it; get your hands on Partition Magic and create a second logical partion. Windows ME will reside in C and W2K system files will be installed in \. This helps in two ways: 1) your PC will boot a little faster, 2) The system files will be separate to avoid confusion. Email me if you need more help, -Kenny.
Keep both partitions in fat32 (if you use many), since Me cannot access NTFS-partitions and you want to access both partitions from both configurations.
Regards
Jangb
