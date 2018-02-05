Search

By rwirick
Does anyone know if I am able to dual boot successfully between Windows ME and Win2000 Professional? I just got a new PC with ME loaded and would like to play with 2000 Pro but don't want load another OS before I'm aware of any problems that might wreck my system. Any input would be greatly appreciated!!

by kenny In reply to Dual Boot OS

Since Windows 2000 Professional is built on NT Technology you should have no problem performing a dual boot. This is not necessary but I recommend it; get your hands on Partition Magic and create a second logical partion. Windows ME will reside in C and W2K system files will be installed in \. This helps in two ways: 1) your PC will boot a little faster, 2) The system files will be separate to avoid confusion. Email me if you need more help, -Kenny.

by rwirick In reply to Dual Boot OS

by jangb In reply to Dual Boot OS

Keep both partitions in fat32 (if you use many), since Me cannot access NTFS-partitions and you want to access both partitions from both configurations.

by rwirick In reply to Dual Boot OS

by rwirick In reply to Dual Boot OS

