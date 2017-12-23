Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Duplicate Contact Folders in Outlook 97

By bwhite ·
After importing into a new system, I end up with 2 contact folders, one have the information and the other one is empty. How do I delete the empty contact folder from the drop down menu in the address book?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Duplicate Contact Folders in Outlook 97

by DKlippert In reply to Duplicate Contact Folders ...

If there is an actual folder shown in View>Folder list, you can delete it by using the delete key or right click delete. If it is on the list showing on Tools>Services (I think it's the Address tab) you can delete it by highlighting and clicking theRemove button.
You might want to determine which folder is the default Contacts folder and copy or move the information from the "extra" folder to the "good" one.

gravatar
Collapse -

Duplicate Contact Folders in Outlook 97

by bwhite In reply to Duplicate Contact Folders ...

Poster rated this answer

Back to Software Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums