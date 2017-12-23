Duplicate Contact Folders in Outlook 97
If there is an actual folder shown in View>Folder list, you can delete it by using the delete key or right click delete. If it is on the list showing on Tools>Services (I think it's the Address tab) you can delete it by highlighting and clicking theRemove button.
You might want to determine which folder is the default Contacts folder and copy or move the information from the "extra" folder to the "good" one.
