Duplicate emails in Outlook2000
Check the Accounts.
That happened to be once when I had two accounts point to the same ISP account.
The first thing I checked was for duplicate accounts. There is only one account set up, and for that matter I have verified all settings and they are the same as on other stations, thus the reason I am so puzzled.
Dont know if this applies to your situation, but I had that happen when running exchange 2000 with outlook 2000 clients that were setup as exchange clients and also had a pop3 account setup.
