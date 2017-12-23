Search

Duplicate emails in Outlook2000

By Borg7of9 ·
All of a sudden I have one workstation that recieves each email 2 times. ANy ideas how come?

Duplicate emails in Outlook2000

by JohnGreer In reply to Duplicate emails in Outlo ...

Check the Accounts.
That happened to be once when I had two accounts point to the same ISP account.

by Borg7of9 In reply to Duplicate emails in Outlo ...

Duplicate emails in Outlook2000

by Borg7of9 In reply to Duplicate emails in Outlo ...

The first thing I checked was for duplicate accounts. There is only one account set up, and for that matter I have verified all settings and they are the same as on other stations, thus the reason I am so puzzled.

Duplicate emails in Outlook2000

by sharon In reply to Duplicate emails in Outlo ...

Dont know if this applies to your situation, but I had that happen when running exchange 2000 with outlook 2000 clients that were setup as exchange clients and also had a pop3 account setup.

by Borg7of9 In reply to Duplicate emails in Outlo ...

by Borg7of9 In reply to Duplicate emails in Outlo ...

